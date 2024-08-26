Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ daughter, Lola Consuelos, is baring it all this summer! The singer posted a topless photo on her Instagram account, causing a hilarious reaction from her famous mother.

Lola, 23, posted a picture while sunbathing with her bikini top off over the weekend. She wore a colorful bandana on her head and a pair of beaded earrings, as well as a pair of sunglasses. “Is this demure?” she captioned the post, referencing the viral TikTok trend, to which Kelly, 53, responded, “It’s very mindful.”

“Soooo beautiful inside out just like her momma,” one person commented on the post, while another said, “You look like your Mom here.”

Lola currently lives in London and is dating a British man. She moved abroad after graduating from New York University in May 2023.

During an episode of Live With Kelly and Mark in September 2023, Kelly and Mark, 53, explained how their daughter was adopting British phrases into her vocabulary after moving overseas.

“She doesn’t have a British accent at all, she says things like, ‘The bin bag.’ She won’t say a trash bag, she says ‘bin bag.’ She says ‘rubbish.’ ‘Take out the rubbish.’ She’ll say, ‘I have to get that sorted.’ She’s getting things ‘sorted’ all the time,” Kelly told the audience.

“The next time she says something with a little bit of inflection on a certain thing, I’ll point it out to you,” Mark chimed in.

Courtesy of Lola Consuelos/Instagram

In July, Lola shared a series of photos with her boyfriend, Cassius Kidston, on her Instagram account to celebrate his 25th birthday. “Twenty five has never looked this handsome!!! I’ll never want to know a day without you,” she captioned the post.

Underneath the post, Kelly commented, “Happy birthday to the chicest of the chic!”

While it’s been an adjustment having her daughter living in London as she lives in New York City with Mark, Kelly enjoys visiting Lola whenever possible. The All My Children actress, who also shares sons Michael and Joaquin with Mark, previously opened up about helping Lola find an apartment in London.

“I was in London, our daughter — as you know — is moving to London, so I went to help her find a flat,” Kelly told Live viewers in October 2023 . “Which, you know, we all speak English but our languages are completely separate. The terminology. The let — you’re not a renter, you’re a letter. So when they were talking about ‘letting,’ I was like, ‘What are we letting? What are we about to let happen?’”

Mark chimed in to say, “It’s nice that you got to spend time. Like, a girl’s trip with your daughter. That’s so cool.”

“We were saying that we’ve never had just a mother-daughter trip, just the two of us, that didn’t involve like, either, work or some sporting event or being surrounded by other kids or a younger sibling or an older sibling,” Kelly added. “It was just us. We had the best time. She is so much fun.”