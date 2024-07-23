Kelly Ripa admitted that she likes to bust husband Mark Consuelos’ chops pretty often. During a conversation with Ryan Reynolds on Live With Kelly and Mark, the married cohosts discussed their playful relationship and how it can sometimes be “hard.”

“You guys troll each other on social media so much. I think it’s fantastic,” Mark, 53, told Ryan, 47, of his relationship with wife Blake Lively.

“Yeah, we do. Sometimes we don’t. And then people are like, ‘Look at the trolling!’ And I’m just like, ‘I said she looked really lovely in that dress … You guys jumped the gun,’” the Deadpool actor replied.

Ryan went on to say that he believes trolling is “the sign of a healthy relationship.” Kelly, 53, agreed with the IF star but said it was “hard” when her partner does not engage in the banter often.

“I’m in a one-way trolling relationship. I love to troll my husband,” the All My Children actress shared. “I could literally post something about something horrible, and his response to everything is three hearts. It’s so boring.”

Mark admitted that he “play[s] it safe” when it comes to trolling his wife. Ryan chimed in to say, “I’ll drop the triple heart every now and again.”

“I don’t know if I want to cross the line,” Mark continued.

DISNEY/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

Ryan went on to joke that he has “a trolling war room” that he uses to make witty digs at Blake, 36.

“There’s conspiracy yarn. There’s all kinds of stuff,” he quipped. “Pie chart, I don’t even know what that’s for.”

The comments were all made in good fun as Kelly and Mark celebrated their 28 year wedding anniversary in May.

“I was in bed last night trying to do the math,” the Riverdale alum said of the milestone. “My benchmark for like a long time is going through first grade to being a senior in high school. Twelve years is a long time, right? When you’re a kid, like oh my gosh, that’s a whole lifetime. That’s like doing that twice plus like a PhD, right? Plus four years in college and a master’s program.”

“You have your PhD in being married,” Kelly responded. “Should I call you Dr. Consuelos?”

As for what he hopes will come for him and Kelly in the future, Mark joked, “To continue what we’ve got going. And by that, I mean getting all the kids off the payroll.”

Kelly and Mark are parents to kids Michael, Lola and Joaquin. Michael, 27, currently works in TV production, while Lola, 23, is currently living in London and focusing on her music. Joaquin, 21, is a student at the University of Michigan and is a member of the school’s wrestling team.

“We’re so close,” Kelly said. “We can taste it. We can taste the financial freedom … Not that we’re not grateful for those three beautiful children that we love and adore.”