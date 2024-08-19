Kelly Ripa posted an emotional tribute to longtime friend Phil Donahue on social media after his death on August 18.

“Good friends are hard to come by and even harder to lose. To a life well lived. We love you Marlo and will miss Phil eternally 💔 #ripphildonahue,” she captioned a photo of her and husband Mark Consuelos posing with Phil and his wife, Marlo Thomas.

Phil and Marlo, 86, were married for 44 years up until his death at age 88 following a long illness. His death was announced by his family in a statement to Today on Monday, August 19, revealing that he was surrounded by his wife, kids, grandkids and his golden retriever, Charlie, in his final hours of his life at home.

One month prior to her husband’s death, Marlo shared a throwback photo with Phil on Instagram on July 11, writing, “I love this shot! Phil and I had only met a few months before on his show in Chicago. Then he came to visit me at my house in Beverly Hills. Here we are in my backyard. Sparks continued to fly! They still do! How lucky are we?!”

Like Kelly, 53, many TV hosts were influenced heavily by Phil throughout their broadcasting careers, as well as taking inspiration from his lasting marriage to Marlo. He led his eponymous talk show for 29 years, making history as the first talk program to incorporate audience participation, earning multiple Emmy awards in the process.

“The man who taught us all so much. What a legend he is. I will never forget him,” one person commented underneath Kelly’s post, while another wrote, “So perfectly stated. Phil’s voice is such a vivid memory of my youth. May he rest peacefully.”

Other stars took to social media to post tributes to the late TV personality, including Sarah Jessica Parker.

“Phil Donahue, we loved you. Thank you for multiple decades of smart, funny, informative and often very brave television,” she wrote in a tribute posted on Instagram. “We honor you, your work and your devotion to your audience. To @marlothomas and his family, my sincere condolences. RIP and Godspeed. X, SJ.”

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Today alum Katie Couric also penned a heartfelt caption on Instagram after Phil’s death was announced.

“The Phil Donahue Show, which premiered in 1967 in Dayton, Ohio, gained credibility and acclaim for for tackling controversial topics like child abuse in the Catholic Church, feminism and race relations, and it was the first show to allow audience members to ask guests questions,” she wrote in her post. “Donahue won 20 Emmy Awards and paved the way for so many other daytime talk show hosts. He will be missed.”

Piers Morgan also shared a tribute on X, writing, “RIP Phil Donahue, 88. One of the true trail-blazing icons of American television. He hosted over 6,000 talk shows, and was the first to interact with a studio audience. Interviewing him for CNN a few years ago lived up to every expectation.. such a clever, interesting man.”