No, Kelly Ripa did not get lip fillers — and she wants everyone to know it! The Live With Kelly and Mark cohost shared the secret to her makeup routine that gives the illusion of fuller lips.

“No, I didn’t get lip fillers. This is the lip trick you monsters,” Kelly, 53, captioned a video showing off the makeup technique she learned on Instagram on July 6.

In the clip, the All My Children actress wore her hair pinned back as she demonstrated the technique while in her dressing room.

“Although I do enjoy the shape of my lips, like all women my age, my upper lip seems to be being sucked down to Middle Earth,” she quipped.

Kelly began by using a dark brown lip liner and tracing outside of her upper lip line.

“Kindergarten set me up for this because I always traced outside the lines, I couldn’t get in the lines to save my life,” the Emmy winner told her Instagram followers.

Kelly then took a second lip liner and drew another line around the first line as well as tracing her bottom lip as she normally would. She filled in her lips with that same color to “blend over” the brown line.

“Would I do this if I wasn’t on TV? No. But you can see it really makes a difference,” Kelly confessed.

Courtesy of Kelly Ripa/Instagram

After that, Kelly applied a nude lipstick from Rinna Beauty, Lisa Rinna’s beauty brand, to her lips.

“I don’t have any artistry, so I’m not a makeup artist; I’m just doing this trick that I learned,” Kelly said.

Then, to finish off the look, Kelly applied a lip gloss from Rinna Beauty on top.

“That’s it, that’s how you go from flat upper lip to full upper lip,” she concluded before using a brush to blend the rest of her makeup on her face.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world,” Kelly’s daughter, Lola Consuelos, whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos, commented on the video. Kelly responded, “YOU ARE!!”

Lisa, 60, also showed some love on Kelly’s post, writing, “LOVE YOU!!!!!” with a lip emoji in the comments section.

“That was fantastic!” actress Debi Mazar commented on the post.

Other’s came to Kelly’s defense to silence the haters who have been critical of Kelly’s appearance online.

“Please GOD did you all hear her say, ‘would I do this if I wasn’t on TV…. no.’ This IS NOT a ready to wear, daily tip or trick. It’s very very very noticeable face to face, in daily wear. She was merely shutting up the critics that accused her of fillers,” one person commented.

While she denied getting lip fillers, Kelly did previously admit to getting Botox.

“It’s good for your neck,” she told People in April 2023, sharing that it “stops your neck from aging.”

In January 2023, she shared a photo in her Instagram Stories while visiting her doctor to get Botox. In the snap, she held up an autographed copy of her latest book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, for her doctor.

“Dear Dr. Anolik — The true love of my life. Thank you for keeping me 5-10 years younger looking than I am. Love, Kelly XO,” the autograph said.