Amazing! Kelly Ripa shared the savvy way she’s covering her gray roots in quarantine. The Live! With Kelly and Ryan host revealed her clever trick after she accidentally forgot to remove butterfly-shaped barrettes from her hair while hosting the hit talk show from her home in quarantine.

“I’m just a girl trying to put on a TV show through the computer!” the 49-year-old beauty joked during the Thursday, May 13 episode. Since Kelly can’t go to the hair salon amid the coronavirus pandemic, she’s been open and honest about letting her gray hair grow out.

Hair Clips day! Posted by Live with Kelly and Ryan on Thursday, May 14, 2020

“These little clips, and you can see I’ve sprayed them brown too, these little clips really like, hold the grey,” she insisted, noting her tresses are especially frizzy because she hasn’t gotten her ‘do done in a few months.

“Because my hair is now gray … and gray hair has a different texture, anyone with gray hair can tell you … it’s very wired,” she explained to cohost Ryan Seacrest. “It tends to stand up.”

When the American Idol alum, 45, joked, “It looks blonde to me,” Kelly seemed happy with Ryan’s response. “That’s good,” she quipped. “That’s excellent. It’s all part of my sinister plan to fool you.” Ha!

On May 11, the Hope & Faith alum gave fans an update on her iconic blonde bob. Kelly shared a zoomed-in selfie of her gray roots via her Instagram Stories. “Root watch week 8,” she wrote alongside the photo, adding a GIF that read “Nope” in large pink letters.

Although she’s waiting for a professional to color her hair, Kelly revealed she wasn’t as patient when it came to giving her locks a little trim. During a previous episode of Live!, the All My Children actress revealed she snipped some of her dead ends.

“I’m not going to lie, I cut my own hair,” she hilariously confessed in late April as she sat alongside husband Mark Consuelos, who filled in as costar for Ryan at the time. “I used kitchen scissors. We obviously don’t have haircutting scissors. I cut my own hair. I didn’t cut bangs, because that’s … ,” she continued before being cut off by her handsome hubby.

“I would have stopped you!” the Riverdale actor, also 49, jokingly chimed in. “I didn’t say anything, but I was ready to jump in case you went across the bang.”

We think Kelly totally rocks her quarantine look!

