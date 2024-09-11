Kelly Ripa called out her husband, Mark Consuelos, for taking their son to Hooters when he was younger. The shocking and funny conversation went down on an episode of Live With Kelly and Mark on Tuesday, September 10.

Mark, 53, began talking about how “proud” he was about the fact that Hooters is based in Florida, where he moved with his family when he was younger. But Kelly, also 53, was quick to say, “I remember when you took our son to Hooters!”

Mark responded, “No, no, no.” But for Kelly, the memory was hard to forget. The All My Children alum revealed that Mark took their son on a playdate to the chain restaurant with another child and his father.

“I’m not kidding!” Kelly continued. “The two dads took the sons to Hooters!”

Kelly, who shares kids Michael, Lola and Joaquin with Mark, said that he came back to the house with their son “reeking of cigarette smoke.”

“I was like, ‘Did you guys sit in the smoking section?’ They were like, ‘The whole place was the smoking section,'” the Emmy winner remembered.

Mark defended himself by saying that the other dad was the one who suggested taking the kids to Hooters.

“Well, it wasn’t like my go-to hangout,” the Riverdale actor said. “It was solidified by the fact he said, ‘We’re gonna go take the kids out to eat chicken wings.’ I said, ‘Sure.’ He was driving, and then we pulled into Hooters.”

DISNEY/John Argueta

Kelly joked that Mark was “blaming the other dad” in the situation instead of owning up to it. But the pair laughed about the whole situation, not taking it too seriously.

That same day, Kelly revealed to E! News that her kids often temporarily block her on social media for periods of time.

“Usually, if I comment on one of the two of their social media posts, I will get a temporary blocking,” she told the outlet. “Then, the ban gets lifted and I’m reinstated. But I’m like, ‘Why can’t you guys be like the other kids on social media? They happily allow their parents in there.’”

“Lisa Rinna‘s girls do TikTok videos with her,” the mom of three added. “And not that I want to be in a TikTok, but can I be on your TikTok?”

Kelly shared a similar sentiment last year, telling the outlet, “I’m pretty sure they’ve blocked us,” adding, “When you have a news feed and it says ‘Suggest more or suggest this, like this or block this channel,’ I’m certain they have blocked any channel with any mention of our names. Just like they block us on social media. They block us any way they can.”

“They’re in a whole ‘nother subculture,” the talk show host said. “They’re like, ‘What do you mean? What are you guys doing?’ They have no idea.”

Mark chimed in to say, “Each kid, through different periods of time in their lives, go through a stage like, ‘Don’t talk about us or I’d rather not be a subject.’ We respect that.”