Kelly Ripa Announces Major Change to Live: 'I Don’t Believe It'

Kelly Ripa revealed that things are certainly about to get a whole lot different on the set of Live With Kelly and Mark. The TV presenter told viewers about a new change coming to the show pretty soon.

During an episode of the talk show on Tuesday, October 1, with her husband, Mark Consuelos, Kelly, 54, explained that the show will be moving to a new studio because the current one “has been sold.”

“But that’s not going to happen for some time, and I still don’t believe it’s going to happen,” she said. “Anyway, I don’t believe it’s happening. But anyway, we’re moving down to this fancy schmancy state of the art studio in SoHo.”

“SoHo where we used to live, which would have been convenient for us,” she explained. “But as soon as we move to the Upper East Side, now we want to move to SoHo. OK, whatever!”

The couple currently lives in a stunning five bedroom townhouse on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

Mark, 53, assured the audience that the move to the new studio will happen sometime in the spring. While Kelly admitted she is still in denial about the move, she revealed that the show’s entire staff took a trip to the new studio on the subway.

Kelly shared that staff member Kelly Burkhard had never taken the subway before. Executive producer Michael Gelman said that Kelly B. “doesn’t have ApplePay, so she didn’t know how to pay for the subway.”

However, she seemed to be “calmer than [he] thought” for her first NYC subway ride.

“Do you think she took, like, a pot gummy or something?” Kelly asked, to which Michael responded, “Hopefully not at work.”

DISNEY/John Argueta

The All My Children actress also talked about a recent viral video that took place on the subway.

“If you have been on the subway, you know you will see everything and I mean everything!” Kelly said. “Well apparently this woman dropped her bag of crabs on the train and thank god it was filmed by an influencer.”

“You’ve got to love New Yorkers, they were like ‘Yes, we will get them!'” she said of the video.

One day after making the announcement about the show moving to a new location, Kelly celebrated her birthday on Live, which also happened to fall on National Kale Day. Mark hilariously presented Kelly with a bouquet of kale to mark the occasion.

“What’re you looking forward to next year?” the Riverdale alum asked his wife during the episode on Wednesday, October 2.

“I’m hoping that at a certain point, my birthday falls on a weekend so I don’t have to do this on live TV,” she responded, causing everyone to laugh.

“I feel like I’ve been on a run where my birthday has really been on the air,” Kelly told her husband. She went on to say that she has been “very, very lucky” over the past year.

“Where are you now?” Mark asked, to which Kelly hilariously said, “I’m right here, same as I was last year.”