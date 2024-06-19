Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos got a major flashback to their All My Children days when a woman who played their baby boy on the show sat in the front row during the Monday, June 17, episode of Live.

“I saw an interesting sign right there in front,” Mark, 53, told Kelly, 53, as they looked out at the audience.

The Hope and Faith alum went on to explain, “We have talked about this in the past. Mark and I had a baby on All My Children, baby Enzo. And we’ve often wondered, ‘What ever happened to Baby Enzo? Where is Baby Enzo?’ And Baby Enzo is in our audience today.”

The studio audience went wild with applause and a woman was shown seated and holding a picture of Kelly cradling her as an infant.

“Hang on a second, Baby Enzo,” Kelly said, as their TV son turned out to be a woman.

“I’m not the boy. I have a twin brother. At the time, he didn’t have enough hair. So, I was Baby Enzo for you,” the audience member explained.

The woman said she was almost 23 years old and was born three days prior to Kelly giving birth to daughter Lola in 2001, whom she shares with Mark.

“I guess on the set, my mom held Lola and you held me,” she told Kelly.

Look at me holding you,” the former soap star gushed over the photo. “Or maybe that’s Lola, I don’t know,” she joked, as the woman reassured her it was not her real-life daughter, saying, “It’s me.”

“I’m so happy to see you,” Kelly said while asking her former onscreen child if she was still acting. “No, I mean this is my big break now I guess,” she sweetly replied. The woman said she still lives on New York’s Long Island and works in “sports.”

Kelly and Mark famously met and fell in love while working on All My Children. He joined the show in 1995, landing the role of Mateo Santos and becoming the love interest for Kelly’s Hayley Vaughan. Sparks flew and the pair eloped to Las Vegas in May 1996.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Michael, in June 1997, but Kelly’s real-life pregnancy was not party of Hayley’s storyline.

Hayley gave birth to her first child with Matteo in 2001, welcoming baby Lorenzo, known as Enzo. Kelly and Mark welcomed daughter Lola in June 2001. They added a son, Joaquin, to round out their family in February 2003. By then, the couple had left All My Children, departing in 2002.

Kelly landed the coveted cohosting role on Live opposite Regis Philbin in 2001, while still juggling her job on AMC. She became the primary host in 2011 when Regis retired. Kelly went on to have former NFL star Michael Strahan as her cohost from 2012 to 2016.

After his departure to join Good Morning America, Michael was replaced by American Idol host Ryan Seacrest. He amicably left the show after six years in April 2023.

After regularly substituting as a guest cohost, Mark was hired as Kelly’s full-time partner after Ryan left, and the show was renamed Live.