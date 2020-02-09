Looking gorgeous! Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos stepped out for the most glam date night at the 2020 Oscars red carpet on February 9. The talk show host is covering the glitz and glam at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles with her cohost, Ryan Seacrest, but cuddled up with her actor hubby for a bit beforehand. The A-listers looked incredible in their black-tie attire at the 92nd annual Academy Awards.

Kelly looked ultra-glam in a show-stopping black ballgown with a ruffled neckline. Her ensemble was extra chic with her hair swept up and a pop of color with emerald earrings. The starlet confessed to E! on the red carpet that she was wearing “full-body makeup.” Mark kept it classic in a navy blue tux with a black lapel and bowtie.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

This isn’t the first time Kelly, 49, and Mark, 48, have attended the iconic awards show. The Live With Kelly and Ryan star shared two throwback Instagram photos of the pair on the red carpet last year. “Prom with #daddy One year ago. #oscars,” the former Hope & Faith actress wrote on February 9. “Date night,” Mark quipped in the comments of a separate picture from the fun evening.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

We can never get enough of the adorable husband and wife. They’ve been married for 23 years and Kelly revealed their secrets to a happy relationship during Live! on January 24.

“You’re going to fight, you’re going to have disagreements. Relationships, marriages are not sprints, it’s a marathon,” she explained. “There’s going to be, like, mile 24, when you’re like, ‘I quit.’ But you just got to push through. Just push through.”

Kelly and Mark — who share kids Lola, Michael and Joaquin — are in it for the long haul, despite the challenges they face along the way. “There’s really nothing that’s that insurmountable, besides abuse or things of that nature,” she added. “You’re going to fight. You’re going to have disagreements. You’re going to fundamentally not agree on things. And if you take a breath, you usually can’t remember what you’re fighting about.”

Keep being the cutest!