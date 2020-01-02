YAS! 2020 is finally here and like most people, Kelly Osbourne decided to share her New Year’s resolutions with the world on Instagram. Right before the ball dropped in New York City on Tuesday, December 31, she vowed to continue her sobriety and put herself first.

“2019 has been one hell of a year. In many ways it has been amazing especially in terms of self-growth. In many ways it has been gut-wrenchingly difficult. However, through all the good and bad it has been incredibly educational for me,” she wrote. “I have come to the realization that I constantly put the needs of others before my own.”

“I allow myself to be put in situations that make me feel uncomfortable for fear of upsetting someone else. Not forgetting the amount of times I cosign the bulls–t of others. With almost two and a half years of sobriety under my belt I still struggle with confrontation (which was NEVER a problem when I was using),” she added.

Kelly went on to say she hopes 2020 will be her best year yet. In fact, she doesn’t plan on waiting around for something to happen. The 35-year-old is ready to begin living her best life right now.

“Well this all STOPS today,” she noted. “2020 is going to be the year of me!!! It’s time to put myself first, stop taking on other peoples s–t and be the badass sober women I was born to be. #HappyNewYear I love you guys 💜.”

Even though Kelly wants to leave 2019 behind, she did have a very stellar year career-wise. The British TV personality appeared on the second season of The Masked Singer and went a long way before her identity was revealed on the show.

The purple-haired beauty went incognito as the Ladybug singer. She was so dedicated to keeping her identity on the Fox series private she didn’t even tell her dad, Ozzy Osbourne, she was competing.

“We didn’t tell my dad at first because my dad is too proud of a father who would go around being like, ‘Did you see my daughter? Have you seen my daughter?’” she jokingly told Entertainment Weekly. “We couldn’t tell him because he is a gossip like that. He wants to brag.”

Now that The Masked Singer is over, we can’t wait to see what other projects Kelly will take on in 2020!