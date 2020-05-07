Lookin’ good, girl! Kelly Osbourne revealed she’s embracing her un-styled hair in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Masked Singer alum showed off her multi-colored locks and brown roots while at home in self-isolation.

“I can’t lie, I’m really starting to like what’s happening with my hair!” Kelly, 35, wrote alongside a gorgeous selfie on Wednesday, May 6. “It’s about 20 different shades of purple and blue. Should I keep it like this?”

Fans showed their support for the super cute hairdo as they sounded off in the comments section of Kelly’s post. “It’s awesome! I say yes,” one user wrote, while another echoed, “I absolutely love it!” A third sweetly added, “Does not matter, you’re always beautiful.”

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant may not be getting in a trip to her local hair salon, but she’s at least been able to spend time with parents Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne. In late March, Kelly shared a sweet photo while hanging out her beloved mom and dad.

“Today was the first time I got to see my parents in almost three weeks!!!” she gushed alongside a photo of the famous family. “Even though I did not get to hug them … at this point, I will take what I can get. They are doing well and are [safe] and sound for now.”

In the snap, Kelly, Sharon, 67, and Ozzy, 71, sat by the pool with gloves and masks on. Considering Ozzy is at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 because of his Parkinson’s diagnosis, the trio made sure to keep their distance.

“Thank you so much for your continued well wishes, love and support,” Kelly wrote in her caption. “We will get through this together. I love you all. Stay safe.”

At the time coronavirus became widespread across the U.S. earlier this year, Kelly revealed she and her family were taking serious precautions. The former Osbournes star shared an emotional message detailing her worries for the Talk cohost and the former Black Sabbath frontman.

“I wish there was something I could say to comfort you all. Some wisdom I could drop on you to relieve you from the fear that surrounds us all right now,” she penned alongside a photo of her holding up a piece of paper that read “#IStayHomeforOzzy” in late March. “The truth is, I am scared too. Both of my parents are high risk … especially my dad.”

The doting daughter candidly admitted that if she “would have known” when she sent Ozzy and Sharon off to Panama in early March “that that was gonna be the last time I got to hug and kiss them for a while,” she “would have held on a little longer.”

Stay strong, Kelly!