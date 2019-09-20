Every marriage doesn’t last forever, but for Kelly Osbourne‘s parents, Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne, it seems they have the perfect union. The couple got married in 1982, and they have been together ever since. After joining their lives, they welcomed three kids — Aimee, 36, Kelly, 34, and Jack, 33 — and in a new interview, Kelly revealed what she thinks about her parents’ long marriage.

“They’re so in love, it’s gross,” she joked to Us Weekly at the 71st Emmy Awards Special Press Preview in Los Angeles. Since Kelly recently split from her ex-boyfriend Jimmy Q, she also talked about what life has been like for her as a newly single woman.

Shutterstock

“[I’m] taking the ‘me’ time,” she said. “I’m not good to anyone unless I’m good.” We hear that!

Not only is the singer focusing on herself, but she’s also realized that having a successful relationship isn’t easy. “I think love is a lot of work,” the 34-year-old said. “It’s a lot of work and I hope one day I will [find love again]. But [I’m] not saying yes, not saying no.”

In 2013, Kelly got engaged to Matthew Mosshart and one year later they called off the wedding and went their own separate ways. “It was a mutual decision,” she told E! News at the time. “We love each other very much. It just wasn’t the right time for us and I think if we weren’t as mature and adult as we are, then we could have gone down a road that wasn’t really nice.”

“We’re still really, really good friends,” Kelly continued. “It’s just that we’re not living in the same house. There’s no dramatic story. I wish there was so I had something to tell people, but no … It just happens in life.”

Shutterstock

Even though love hasn’t quite worked out for Kelly, she’s hasn’t given up on it. Now, she’s just focusing on herself and her commitment to being sober.

“I woke up this morning feeling overwhelmed with gratitude,” she wrote via Instagram in August alongside a photo that said she’s been sober for 731 days. “I can’t even put into words how much my life has changed over the last 2 years. To the friends and family that have supported me on this Journey thank you I love you all so much.”