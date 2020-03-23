Desperate times call for desperate measures. When Kelly Clarkson‘s plumbing froze in her Montana cabin, she had to do something unorthodox to use the bathroom.

“So our plumbing froze up at our little cabin in Montana and, no joke, I just used my toddler’s potty,” she hilariously tweeted on Sunday, March 22, with the laughing emoji. “And just like that, I have no pride or shame! Each day brings something I thought I’d never [have to] do hahahaha.”

On Friday, March 20, Kelly, 37, revealed she’s been staying in Montana with her family so they could practice social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak. While in isolation, the American Idol alum shared a video of herself singing “Vanishing” by Mariah Carey to pass the time.

“Alright, so this is for Mariah,” she captioned the post on Instagram. “I thought it would be cool because people keep asking, ‘Hey will you do some videos?’ And fans keep saying ‘Where are you?’ And I’m in a bathroom.”

Kelly’s cover was so good that she received praise from the 49-year-old singer herself. “Beautiful rendition!!!” Mariah commented with the heart emoji. “I know you’re usually working 30 hours a day, 8 days a week, so this must be quite an adjustment for you (as it is for us all!) Keep the videos coming!! Do ‘Whenever You Call’ next.”

Although The Voice judge hasn’t posted any more videos of herself singing, she did reveal The Kelly Clarkson Show will have to be “temporarily shut down” due to the virus.

“As you may know, production on The Kelly Clarkson Show was temporarily shut down late last night and out of concern and care for everyone’s safety, we have chosen to postpone the April first opening of my Las Vegas residency, Invincible, until July,” she wrote via Instagram on March 13. “Details regarding ticket replacement are forthcoming and I can’t wait to see you this summer. For now, please keep your loved ones close, safe and healthy.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Closer Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.