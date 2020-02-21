Singer Kelly Clarkson didn’t hold back when she saw her body was a little bit altered in the new promo pic for the 18th season of The Voice. After taking one look at herself rocking a silky blue dress to promote the show, she realized something was off.

“I feel like this is what I would look like with a boob job,” she joked with the crying face emoji after sharing the snap on Twitter. “I don’t know why my chest looks enormous in this pic but thank you to the Universe for this one ha! Finally! 😜 I also feel like all I need is a cape and then I’m ready to save some civilians y’all!”

Art Streiber/NBC

Kelly’s fans absolutely loved the way she reacted to the photo. One Twitter user wrote, “Girrrrlll you could have boobs on your head and STILL be beautiful! You shine from inside and it makes you glow for all of us. Great pic though! Shine on lovely lady!” Another said, “I love your fresh, humble, and funny spirit! God has blessed you beyond measure … boobs and all!”

The talk show host loves her body and she’s not afraid to admit it. The only thing she can’t stand is when someone judges her because of her weight.

“People think, ‘Oh, there’s something wrong with her. She’s putting on weight,’” Kelly, 37, previously told Redbook. “I’m like, “Oh, no! I’m sorry, but that represents happiness in my emotional world. For me, when I’m skinny is usually when I’m not doing well. If you gauge your life on what other people think, you’re going to be in a constant state of panic trying to please everyone.”

Shutterstock

“People should just concentrate on their own lives and their own health and their own happiness, and whatever that looks like for you, be happy with it,” she added.

With an “enormous” chest or not, Kelly is still gorgeous!