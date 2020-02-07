She is one of the most relatable celebrities out there, and that is because Kelly Clarkson is so open when it comes to talking about her life, especially her life as a mom.

“I got totally guilted by my five-year-old five minutes ago because I was supposed to be home tonight, but she understands that sometimes we do things for other people and you have to be selfless sometimes,” the 37-year-old told Closer Weekly and other reporters while attending the Hollywood Beauty Awards on Thursday, February 6. “So, it’s a good lesson, for her too, but we’re really good about it. We are up with them in the morning. We’re there at night and just like normal parents that work nine to five jobs and we really make a point to have vacation time and really get away from everything. … And we have a ranch in Montana we kind of escape to, so yeah.”

The American Idol alum shares daughter River Rose, 5, and her son Remington, 3, with her husband, Brandon Blackstock, 43. Kelly is also a stepmom to her man’s two kids — Savannah and Seth. While she’s quite the busy woman these days, The Voice judge somehow finds a way to balance it all.

“I feel like my whole life — I think creative people in general get points when you’re overwhelmed no matter how busy you are or not. So, a way I find peace is definitely, I love writing, whether it be stories or songs, it’s just kind of my solace and where everything kind of shuts down,” the singer explained. “I usually listen to classical music because I can’t have anything with words or it messes me up, but I just like to escape and I love reading — I’m an avid reader.” Kelly also touched on how parenthood has changed her longtime pal, Simon Cowell, who is a dad to son Eric, 5.

“He had a kid and he got all soft,” the TV personality joked. “I think [having kids] makes you selfless. It makes you really prioritize. I think parenting changes you in the best of ways. It’s made me stronger, but definitely it’s hard. It’s the hardest job out of all the jobs.”

It is clear that the entertainer is all about her family — she once revealed she had to make sure her work schedule involved time with her little ones. “When we were doing the schedule for the show, I was like, ‘I have to drop my kids off at school and I’m always the one who puts them to bed,'” she explained to People. “You just have to prioritize and juggle and make people know it’s an important thing. … And don’t feel guilty about it.” So sweet!