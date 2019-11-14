He brings the thunder from Down Under! Keith Urban took to the stage at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards to sing a simple-yet-powerful rendition of the song “We Were.” This, of course, came after he delivered a PDA-filled showing with wife Nicole Kidman on the red carpet before the show even got underway.

While other acts gave over-the-top performances, Keith, 52, kept his stripped down and full of emotional. The stage was entirely black except for a video wall behind him that showed the sun rising, really allowing the romantic lyrics to shine. To show she was proud, Nicole clapped when her finished and he threw a kiss in return. So sweet!

“This song is about a first love,” the Aussie said right before singing. “Fake IDs, leather jackets, on the back of a Harley, sneaking into a club to hear a band play a little “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” thinking it would always last and not realizing that it was going to fade like the stamp on the back of a hand.”

While she wasn’t on the stage with Keith, that didn’t stop Nicole from having the time of her life grooving from the audience. These lovebirds have had their fair share of cute moments together throughout their 13 years of marriage and have never been shy to show their affection for each other. Whether on a date night at a Broadway show or at a Fashion Week event, they can’t keep their hands to themselves — and we love them for it.

While this was certainly a wow moment, we have to say it has some tough competition from the opening number by Carrie Underwood with guest hosts Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire. They started out the medley of hits before being joined by an all-star lineup of female country singers including Terri Clark, Sara Evans, Crystal Gayle, The Highwomen, Martina McBride, Jennifer Nettles, Tanya Tucker and Gretchen Wilson. Talk about girl power!

See for yourself by watching the performance in the video above!