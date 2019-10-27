Another year older, another year wiser! Keith Urban celebrated his 52nd birthday on Saturday, October 26, and got the special treatment from someone very important to him: wife Nicole Kidman, of course.

“Happy Birthday Keith Lionel.. you are so loved 🎂🎂🎂❤️❤️❤️,” the Bombshell actress, also 52, captioned a sweet selfie of them on Instagram, using the “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer’s middle name. The only people missing from the social media celebrations are the couple’s adorable children, daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, 8.

Nicole’s post garnered attention from their celebrity friends in the comments. “Happy Birthday KU!! 🎂Rock on!!” Reese Witherspoon replied. Tom Hanks‘ wife, Rita Wilson — whose special day is also October 26 — replied, “Happy birthday @keithurban from another Oct 26er!” (For the record, Rita turned 63 and celebrated in style too.)

As for the photo Keith shared, it was filled with enough presents, roses and balloons to ensure anyone would have a stellar birthday. The best gift of all for him, though, is likely his beloved who is hiding in the background.

“Thank you to EVERYONE for all the birthday love !!!!!!!!! (it’s all in the details xxxx 😍🎁🎉🎂 – KU,” he captioned it.

Besides them both turning 52 this year, the Aussie lovebirds also celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary this summer. Fans will recall that they tied the knot at a church in Manly — a suburb of Sydney — on June 25, 2006.

“Thirteen years of magic, music, romance, wild adventures, and the ongoing discovery of pure love. Happy Anniversary Babygirl. xxxx – KU,” the country crooner captioned a pic of them embracing Titanic-style on a beach. Nicole, on the other hand, shared a pic of Keith planting a kiss on the forehead. “…love Happy Anniversary Baby,” she simply wrote.

As for what might be next for the A-list pair, they’ve been through ups and downs and might be looking to honor that.

“They’re in a great place right now,” a source recently told Life & Style magazine. “They’ve managed to overcome obstacles and make their marriage work. They’re even talking about renewing their vows!”