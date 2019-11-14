Nothing but joy! Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman continue to prove that not all Hollywood couples bite the dust — some are head over heels for one another — and they showed that at the 2019 CMAs.

“Keith and Nicole seem genuinely happy,” an eyewitness exclusively told Closer Weekly of the two’s showing at the CMAs. “They do know everyone is watching them so they may be putting on a front, but they’re definitely not bored. They are dancing to all the songs.” While the pair were having a ball during the exciting award show, the same can be said about their time when things were kicking off.

“Keith and Nicole have all the stars coming up to them saying hi and shaking hands. Keith [was] introducing Nicole and [were] smiling and laughing,” the onlooker continued. “They seemed in good spirits. They were sitting the whole time though — no walking around.”

The happy couple also “exited together” and were seen “holding hands during the break,” the eyewitness added. “Keith guided Nicole out as people try and say hi.”

The country singer, 52, wasn’t just taking in the sights at the 2019 CMAs, he also hit the stage to perform “We Were.” “This song is about a first love,” the Grammy winner explained before singing. “Fake IDs, leather jackets, on the back of a Harley, sneaking into a club to hear a band play a little ‘Pour Some Sugar on Me,’ thinking it would always last and not realizing that it was going to fade like the stamp on the back of a hand.” Keith even threw his lovely wife, 52, a kiss after his set was done. So sweet!

The famous duo tied the knot in 2006. They share two kids — daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, 8. However, the Oscar winner also has two children — Isabella, 26, and Conner, 24 — with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

It is always so great to see Keith and Nicole out and about, but even better to see them so crazy in love with one another!

