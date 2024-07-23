Keanu Reeves Reveals He Thinks About Death 'All the Time'

Keanu Reeves has a successful career and a loving girlfriend in Alexandra Grant, yet he always has death on his mind – and it’s not a bad thing.

“I’m 59, so I’m thinking about death all the time,” the John Wick star told BBC News in an interview published on Monday, July 22.

“Hopefully it’s not crippling, but hopefully it’s sensitized [us] to an appreciation of the breath we have, and the relationships that we have the potential to have,” he added.

Keanu made the revelation while promoting his first novel, The Book of Elsewhere, cowritten with British science fiction author China Miéville. It’s based on the BRZRKR comic book series created by the actor and follows an immortal warrior.

In May, the Canada-raised star discussed how one thing he’d like to do before his life comes to an end is make another film with close friend and Speed costar Sandra Bullock.

The duo appeared together on the “50 MPH Podcast,” which is devoted to all things related to the duo’s 1994 blockbuster action film.

“Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera,” Sandra, 59, said ​during the May 6 podcast episode.

When host Kris Tapley floated the idea of another Speed film, as Keanu passed on the 1997 sequel, Sandra asked her friend, “What do you think, K?” She continued, “I mean, look, if someone writes something brilliant and it puts us in the right place and the right time.”

“It does feel like it’s — there is a siren call to it,” Keanu said about the possibility of Speed 3, but ​added that he would take any project that reunited the pair. “I think I would love to work with you again before our eyes close. I think we’d freakin’ knock it out of the park.” The duo reunited on screen for a second time in the 2006 romantic fantasy The Lake House.

The Blind Side star joked about how Keanu was able to make death sound so eloquent.

The Matrix actor has plenty to appreciate in life, as he’s been with partner Alexandra, 51, as a couple since at least 2019 when they made their romance red carpet official at the LACMA Art + Film Gala. The pair had been friends and business partners since 2011.

“They see themselves as soulmates,” a source told Us Weekly about their relationship dynamic on April 25.

“They’re shy by nature so there’s no overintensity or jealousy on either side,” the insider added. “Alexander appreciates that Keanu is a total gentleman who encourages her to pursue her passions, while he says she’s one of the kindest people he’s ever met.”

Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images

Alexandra spoke about their “love” in September 2023.

“The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun,” she explained to People. “I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone.”

“What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we’re pushing each other to build new roads,” the artist revealed. “Seeing the other person’s problem-solving is inspiring, like, ‘Oh, well, okay, this one, that’s a cul-de-sac. How do I try this other thing?’”

“He’s such an inspiration to me,” Alexandra added. “He’s so creative, he’s so kind. He works so hard.”