Katie Lee has a knack for whipping up delicious meals in the kitchen, but she hopes her newborn daughter, Iris, will share the same passion. The cookbook author opened up about her life as a new mom and said she’s “looking forward” to cooking with her little girl one day.

“I’m looking forward to spending more time in the kitchen with Iris,” the 39-year-old gushed to People on Wednesday, November 25. The Kitchen star, who shares Iris, 2 months, with husband Ryan Biegel, noted she’s already preparing her little bundle of joy to follow in her footsteps.

Instagram/KatieLee

“I have her little chair that we put on the floor and I cook and talk to her the whole time, almost like I’m doing my own little cooking show to Iris so that she will one day hopefully want to learn to cook too,” Katie explained.

The TV food critic is excited to share all of her cooking tips and tricks with Iris in the future, but for now, she’s focusing on her new life as a doting mother. Because she’s had all of her attention on Iris, the Endless Summer Cookbook author dished she’s “actually cooking a lot less these days.”

“Ryan is cooking a lot more and he does the dishes, which is great!” Katie gushed of the Shallow Hal actor, whom she married in 2018. Fortunately, Ryan enjoys cooking just as much as his wife. “Some of my best memories as a child are in the kitchen and surrounding food and I hope she has the same experience,” Ryan marveled.

Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Katie and the Stuck on You alum have been relishing in their new roles as a mom and dad ever since they welcomed baby Iris in early September 2020. At the time, the former Top Chef star shared the exciting news of her daughter’s arrival with a sweet post on social media.

“Welcome, baby Iris Marion Biegel,” Katie captioned a photo snuggling her first child in a hospital bed. “9.2.20. Our hearts are so full.”

Now that Katie and Ryan’s lives are complete, they couldn’t imagine not having their beautiful baby girl. “Wish I could hold her like this forever,” the It’s Not Complicated: Simple Recipes for Every Day author penned next to a pic cuddling Iris in late November.

We can’t wait to see if Iris follows in her mom’s cooking footsteps!