Wow! Katie Holmes showed off her impressive acrobatic skills while enjoying a recent beach vacation. The Batman Begins actress took to social media and shared a snapshot of herself doing a picture-perfect handstand on the sand in front of the gorgeous, blue ocean waves.

“Good vibes,” Katie, 41, captioned the Instagram-worthy photo on Sunday, February 16. In the pic, the Dawson’s Creek alum can be seen doing an incredible handstand while wearing a super cute, red and blue mismatched bikini. Katie had her thin figure on full display as she posed for the oceanside snap.

Fans of the brunette beauty — who is the proud mom of 13-year-old mini-me daughter Suri Cruise — flooded her comment section with empowering messages. “You go, girl. Good vibes are everything,” one Instagram user wrote, while another echoed, “Most beautiful woman in the world. Love you, Katie.” A third commented, “Looking great as always … not an easy move, especially on a beach.”

Katie seems to be having a great time as she enjoys her lavish beach getaway. In fact, the First Daughter star has never looked happier as she’s stepped out with a huge grin at events in the last few months. Most recently, she was all smiles as she attended Zadig & Voltaire’s Fall/Winter 2020 fashion show at New York Fashion Week on February 9.

The doting mom was glowing as she hit the streets for a fun night out on the town donning a gorgeous, leopard-print blazer and trendy jeans. Katie proved her love for fashion as she sat front row at the New York Fashion Week event.

We’re so happy to see Katie out and about considering it’s been a little while since she called it quits with longtime boyfriend Jamie Foxx in August 2019. Around the time, a source close to the Hollywood director — who was dating Jamie, 51, on and off since 2013 — explained to In Touch Weekly why Katie finally came “to the conclusion that she wants to be with a guy who’s more mature and ready to settle down.”

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

“Jamie and Katie have been arguing nonstop over his partying,” the insider continued. “For months he’s been promising to calm his wild ways, but nothing’s changed.”

Despite putting an end to their longterm love story, Katie couldn’t be happier. “Of course she misses having a partner by her side, Jamie was a lot of fun, but she and Suri are doing just fine,” a separate source shared exclusively with Closer Weekly in December 2019. “Their bond is stronger than ever.“