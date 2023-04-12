Proud mom. Katie Holmes opened up about raising her teenage daughter in the spotlight.

“What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her,” the Dawson’s Creek alum, 44, told Glamour in an interview published on Wednesday, April 12. “I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person.”

While the Ohio native has made sure that her daughter can live a private life, she also cherishes getting to work with her. Her daughter performed a cover of the The Marcels song “Blue Moon” in the 2022 film Alone Together, which Katie directed and starred in. Meanwhile, the teen sings another song in Katie’s 2023 film Rare Objects.

“I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her,” Katie told the outlet. “But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people. And it’s this safe, beautiful, creative space. So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly.”

Katie welcomed her only child in April 2006 with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. The former couple tied the knot in 2006 and their divorce was finalized in 2012.

Despite having two famous parents, not much is known about Katie and Tom’s daughter. However, the Batman Begins actress has gushed about her love of parenthood in the past.

​​”I didn’t know how much love I had in me. It’s overwhelming,” she told Glamour in July 2014 about motherhood. “Every day I discover more about this spectacular human being I get to be the mother of.”

One month later, Katie said that she likes to focus on her daughter’s accomplishments more than her own.

“The most important thing for me is letting her know how proud I am and that her accomplishments mean everything,” she explained while appearing on The Today Show in August 2014. “Whatever I do is whatever. It’s really just about her and that’s what I think is most important.”

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

The Disturbing Behavior actress has also admitted that she fears her daughter will grow up too fast. “Every day, kids get a little further away from you. That’s a positive thing. They should be becoming more independent, but it’s heartbreaking,” Katie told Town & Country in February 2017. “You want them to stay with you forever, but they’re these amazing beings, and you have to do everything you can to give them what they need — and then they’re going to go. And that’s going to be very, very sad for me.”