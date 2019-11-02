She’s got the moves! Katie Couric is more than just a legendary journalist, she is also apparently quite the model — and she proved that recently.

The 62-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, November 1, to share a video of herself showing off her best strut while walking down the streets of New York City. “Don’t usually post stuff like this but I’m definitely feeling myself today in my new @elietahari cape … lol,” the TV personality wrote alongside the clip. She then added, “#tryingtohavestreetstyle” and “#i’lltakemanhattan.”

Take a look at the cute vid below!

People were loving the post, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Fun fun fun!! Love the skirt too, you fashion maven,” a fan wrote. One person added, “Glamorous girl!”

When Katie isn’t living it up on the streets of New York, she is of course focusing on her family. She has been married to her husband John Molner since 2014. However, this isn’t the only time that the broadcaster has tied the knot — she was married to Jay Monahan from 1989 until his death from cancer in 1998. They had two daughters — Ellie, 28, and Caroline, 23.

Instagram

Earlier this year, Katie took some time to pay tribute to her late husband in what would have been their 30th anniversary. “Dear Jay … I hope you would be proud of the way I’ve lived my life and know you’d be proud of your girls who have grown into incredible young women,” she wrote via Instagram on June 10. “I think you would like @johnmolner who honors your memory and knows there is room in my heart for you both. ❤️With love, me.”

“PS I’m glad they didn’t let you escape in that last photo!” she quipped in reference to a heartwarming pic of Jay jokingly trying to leave his wedding ceremony. “And sorry for the pouffy hat … I was trying to look jaunty.”

“I think about him all the time,” Katie previously revealed to Closer. “We still have photos of Jay all over the place and I try to keep him alive in our day-to-day interactions. I honored him by raising two pretty great kids who have a lot of him in them.”

We’re just glad that Katie seems to be quite happy with her life today!