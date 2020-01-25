Never forget. Katie Couric has always made sure to keep her late husband Jay Monahan in her memory — and she recently mentioned him in a beautiful post.

The 63-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, January 24, to share a throwback photo of her first husband holding their two daughters Elinor and Caroline. “Dear Jay. You left us 22 years ago today. You’ve never left our hearts,” the journalist wrote alongside the sweet photo. Take a look at the snap below.

People were all about the amazing post, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Thinking of you and your girls … may all of your wonderful memories of him make your hearts swell with love,” one person said. Another added, “Our lives only matter if the stories are told and possibly help another. His has helped more than you know by sharing his story.”

The couple were married from 1989 to Jay’s death in 1998 — he passed away after a battle with liver cancer. Katie would eventually go on to marry John Molner in 2014. This isn’t the first time that the TV personality has remembered her late spouse. Last June, Katie wrote a special message on what would have been their 30th anniversary.

“Dear Jay … It’s June 10, 2019 and today would have been our 30th anniversary. I hope you would be proud of the way I’ve lived my life and know you’d be proud of your girls who have grown into incredible young women,” the author wrote via Instagram. “I think you would like @johnmolner who honors your memory and knows there is room in my heart for you both. ❤️With love, me.”

Sonia Moskowitz/Shutterstock

“PS I’m glad they didn’t let you escape in that last photo! And sorry for the pouffy hat … I was trying to look jaunty,” Katie joked.

Katie now has her second husband by her side to keep her company through it all. “You make loving you easy … most of the time,” Katie joked in a cute birthday post to her man on January 21, 2020.

We are just glad to know that Katie won’t ever forget Jay and all the love he brought and continues to bring to her family.