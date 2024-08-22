Katie Couric ‘Looks Nearly Bald’: What Is Really Going on

Katie Couric, the beloved former news host renowned for her polished on-screen presence, has recently sparked concern among friends following a noticeable change in her appearance — she looks like she’s going bald!

The journalist, 67, who has always been a symbol of professionalism and poise — recently appeared on camera looking significantly different, prompting worries about her health, a source exclusively tells Closer.

“The old Katie never would have allowed herself to be seen like this,” reveals the insider. “She was known for her high standards, often being very particular with the makeup teams at both NBC and CBS. Over the years, her hair has thinned — but now she looks nearly bald!”

Rochlin/Getty Images

The source says the hair-raising dilemma has left Katie’s friends deeply alarmed, especially considering her history of maintaining a flawless public image — although some speculate the dramatic footage might be the result of poor lighting rather than a health issue.

“I saw Katie recently and she looked better than she does in that video,” dishes a close friend.

“Like most folks in their late 60s, she has experienced some hair loss, but it wasn’t alarming.”

“What is alarming is someone with as much on-camera experience as Katie not using better lighting!”