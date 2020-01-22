Celebration time! Katie Couric rang in husband John Molner‘s birthday by sharing a video that featured photos from some of their favorite memories. The former Today star uploaded the super sweet clip in honor of her banker beau’s 57th birthday on Tuesday, January 21.

“Happy birthday, Molner! Here are some of our greatest hits to the music of @zacbrownband!” Katie, 63, captioned her post. “You make loving you easy… most of the time ❤️❤️😘😘 Send your birthday wishes here or follow him. He will really like that.”

Instead of just sharing one pic of the couple, Katie decided to put together a video collage of photos. In one of the snapshots, the handsome hunk can be seen chowing down on a scrumptious plate of spaghetti. In another, Katie and John are pictured smiling and holding hands as they prepare for their couples’ colonoscopies. In all of them, however, the beloved TV host and her husband look happier than ever.

Katie’s fans didn’t waste a moment as they began joining in on John’s birthday celebrations. “You two are so cute! So happy for you both! Oh, and Happy birthday, Molner!” one fan wrote in Katie’s comments section, while another echoed, “Such joy in each of these photos … how wonderful you found each other.” A third fan chimed in, writing, “You guys are so gosh darn cute! Happy Birthday!”

The former Yahoo anchor‘s heartwarming birthday post for John comes days after she paid tribute to late husband Jay Monohan. On what would’ve been his 64th birthday on January 9, Katie — who was married to Jay up until his death in 1998 and shares daughters Elinor, 28, and Caroline, 24, with the former attorney — uploaded an emotional message for her beloved guardian angel.

“Jay, we love you and miss you every day,” the journalist wrote via Instagram. “On this day, we celebrate what would have been your 64th birthday. ❤️ You completed our January trifecta of bdays … the 5th, the 7th and the 9th,” she added, referring to daughter Ellie’s birthday, her birthday and John’s. “There must be something cosmic about that. You live on in your girls and in our hearts.”

Although Katie still mourns Jay’s loss decades later, she couldn’t feel more blessed to have moved on with her other soulmate. “They really enjoy each other’s company, and Katie loves having a partner to come home to and have date nights with,” an insider exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in June 2015, one year after they tied the knot in 2014. “Katie and John are so happy!”