As one of the most versatile actresses out there, Kathy Bates is having a moment.

That’s because she is nominated for an Oscar for her latest movie, Richard Jewell — which means she could win her second Academy Award. The 71-year-old star has amassed a career to be super proud of, thanks to movies like Fried Green Tomatoes and TV shows like American Horror Story, so there’s a lot to love about this Tennessee-born talent.

Think you know everything there is to know about Kathy? Here are five fun facts you should remember!

I JUST EARNED MY FOURTH OSCAR NOMINATION

After winning best actress for 1990’s Misery, Kathy has been recognized for 1998’s Primary Colors, 2002’s About Schmidt and now 2019’s Richard Jewell. Among the people who congratulated her this year was Adam Sandler, who played her son in The Waterboy — and who was passed over for a nod in Uncut Gems. “I love you,” Kathy tweeted back to Adam. “You was robbed!”

I TOOK A CRUISE ON THE LOVE BOAT

An up-and-coming Kathy guested as a newlywed on a 1978 episode of The Love Boat. “Every time we wanted to consummate our marriage, something kept getting in the way,” she recalled to Entertainment Weekly. “When he tried to carry me into our bedroom, he pulled his back out.”

I’M A TWO-TIME CANCER SURVIVOR

Kathy was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2003 and breast cancer in 2012 and beat it both times. “Cancer and its aftermath changed my outlook in a profound way,” she once told Parade. “I’ve become less of a hermit, and I travel more.”

I AUDITIONED FOR THREE’S COMPANY

Kathy lost the role [of Janet Wood on Three’s Company] to Joyce DeWitt, but she didn’t mind. “I spent eight hours making sandwiches and looking through this blonde’s legs as she was bent over with her rear end towards me,” she has revealed. “And I thought, ‘I just don’t know if I want to spend my time doing this.’”

I VALUE MY LOVED ONES

“My inner strength comes from my friends,” Kathy gushed to Parade. “I have a very close group of friends and family, and we all help each other through our dark times.”

