Kathy Bates 'Exasperated at All the Abuse' After Weight Loss (EXCL)

Kathy Bates is rightfully proud of herself for dropping 100 pounds the healthy way, but she’s struggling to deal with the online trolls accusing her of using Ozempic to lose the weight, as well as the fat shamers who plagued her life for years when she was morbidly obese, a source exclusively tells Closer.

“She’s so proud and happy to have achieved this, but exasperated at all the abuse she’s still getting from these toxic so-called fans accusing her of taking Ozempic,” the source says.

“She didn’t, it seems – despite the morons who were name-shaming her and making her feel bad about herself for years.”

The weight loss took the Misery star, 76, over six years of hard work.

“It’s helped me tremendously that, over the last six or seven years, I’ve lost 100 pounds,” she told Variety in a Wednesday, September 11 interview. “I don’t think I’ve been this slim since I was in college.”

The actress shared that, when filming the dramatic series Harry’s Law for NBC in 2011, “I had to sit down every moment that I could.”

“It was hard for me to walk. I’m ashamed I let myself get so out of shape, but now I have a tremendous amount of energy.”

The source says, “She’s done this the healthy way by limiting the bad carbs, cutting out the bread, cheese and pasta, eating more veggies and fruit and controlling her portions.”

The Titanic actress says that retirement is just around the corner for her – as soon as she finishes work on her current show, the Matlock reboot.

Now looking forward to a long and healthy life in retirement, Kathy told Extra that before she decided to lose weight, “I was facing diabetes — it runs in my family — and I really didn’t want to live with that,” she said, adding that she’s “in the best health I’ve been in in years and I’m so grateful — it’s a miracle.”

The actress, who has beaten cancer twice, described a positive effect of weight loss on her post-cancer lymphedema, which is the swelling of extremities due to a blockage in the lymphatic system, which is a common after effect following lymph node surgery.

“The fact is, she’s a fighter who’s battled other ill health conditions down the years,” the source explains, “and there are many in her circle who are rallying around her and encouraging to stay on the healthy track.”

While close friends have got the star’s back, others online have been tearing her down and accusing her of using the oft-prescribed diabetes medication Ozempic – which has been touted as a miracle drug for slimming down, especially in Hollywood circles – to “shortcut” her weight loss journey.

“They got Kathy Bates on ozempic???? Damn,” one social media user wrote on X.

Another typed out, “kathy bates on ozempic now too … we’re losing our fat empresses …”

However, despite the online clamor and speculation, the source says Kathy is holding strong behind the scenes.

“So yes, the negative noise is upsetting but she’s determined to ignore it and keep thriving healthily.”