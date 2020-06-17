Kathie Lee Gifford Is All Smiles Around Her Kids! See the TV Star’s Cutest Photos With Cody and Cassidy

Kathie Lee Gifford is one of Hollywood’s most iconic TV personalities, but the former Today star is most proud to have “Mom” on her resume. Whether she’s casually spending time with son Cody Gifford or celebrating big accomplishments like daughter Cassidy Gifford‘s June 2020 wedding, Kathie Lee always has a smile on her face around her kids.

The Live with Regis and Kathie Lee alum has been a proud mom of her two children ever since she welcomed Cody in March 1990, followed by Cassidy in August 1993. Kathie Lee shares her beloved brood with late husband Frank Gifford, who died of natural causes at age 84 in August 2015.

Although the former football star’s death came just months before the longtime couple’s 29th wedding anniversary, Kathie Lee couldn’t feel more grateful to have had her husband around to help raise their kids. In 2016, the former Today With Kathie Lee and Hoda host reflected on life following Frank’s passing and recalled the moment she gave birth to their first child.

“You can’t even imagine how your life is going to change until it is actually changing right before your eyes,” she sweetly shared on an episode of Today. “But you should be emotionally prepared for it.”

The Gift That I Can Give author gushed she felt she had a “sense of purpose” after she and the Monday Night Football alum became parents to Cody and Cassidy. “If you’re not completely ready to have your entire life totally upended, don’t have a child,” she continued at the time. “Because that’s what it takes — a willingness to let your life be completely upended.”

Considering her kiddos are getting older and starting their own lives, Kathie Lee couldn’t be more excited to be apart of all the milestones. “She’s always in gratitude mode. She misses Frank desperately every day, but she’s healthy, her kids are thriving, and she truly loves her life,” an insider previously told Closer Weekly.

“She speaks to him with love,” the insider added. “She’s sure to keep his memory alive for the kids. She absolutely has faith she’ll see Frank again once she passes, so that gives her strength and comfort.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Kathie Lee’s cutest photos with Cody and Cassidy through the years!