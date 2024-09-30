Kathie Lee Gifford opened up about her longtime friend and former cohost Hoda Kotb’s announcement that she is leaving Today.

“Bittersweet news as my dear friend @hodakotb steps away from the Today Show,” Kathie Lee, 71, wrote on X on September 27. “Her warmth, laughter, and incredible spirit have brightened our mornings and touched countless hearts. Here’s to new adventures!”

Kathie Lee and Hoda, 60, cohosted Today With Kathie Lee & Hoda from 2008 to 2019 until Kathie Lee left the show. Now, Hoda is the one waving goodbye to the talk show, which she currently cohosts with Jenna Bush Hager, as she looks on to her next chapter in her life.

Hoda first announced her departure from Today in a letter to staffers on September 26.

“As I write this, my heart is all over the map,” she wrote. “I know I’m making the right decision, but it’s a painful one. And you all are the reason why. They say two things can be right at the same time, and I’m feeling that so deeply right now. I love you and it’s time for me to leave the show.”

Later that morning, she broke the news to Today viewers during an episode of the show. Hoda, who is a mom to kids Haley and Hope, wiped away tears as she explained her decision to leave the show.

“Obviously I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have,” the mom of two told her colleagues during the emotional broadcast. “I feel like we only have a finite amount of time. And so, with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world.”

While everyone is sad to see her go, Hoda’s cohosts completely understand her decision. Hoda will mark her final Today appearance in early 2025, but will still be remaining in the NBC family.

“Will I miss her day to day? Sure. But I’m just so thrilled for her that I can’t possibly feel any sadness,” Al Roker told People on September 29 of Hoda’s departure.

“Here’s the thing,” the weathercaster, 70, added. “I would feel much worse if she was leaving, but she’s just doing something else within our NBC News family.”

Al, who is a dad to kids Courtney, Leila and Nick, is very understanding of Hoda’s desire to spend more time with her daughters while they are young.

“Look, I’m very fortunate in that I’ve watched my kids grow up, especially when [my daughter] Courtney was younger. I was in local news, so I was home in the morning with my kids, but [Hoda’s] got two young daughters. Those moments, those kids grow up,” the meteorologist told the outlet. “I mean, it’s cliché, but because it’s true. It’s like you blink.”

“So I understand exactly why she did it,” he continued.

Fans were shocked by Hoda’s announcement but have been very supportive in comments left on her Instagram page.

“Thank you for being the bright spot in our lives! Your love and light are always appreciated,” one person wrote in a comment underneath one of Hoda’s recent posts.

Another said, “Being a Mom BEST title Ever! It’s the small things hearing them giggle with friends & family. Seeing them experience their little life.”