Kathie Lee Gifford Slams Critics Who Say She Looks 'Old'

Kathie Lee Gifford is clapping back at the people who say she is “getting old.” The Today alum had a witty response to critics of her age.

On Wednesday, July 17, Kathie Lee appeared on Today with Hoda Kotb to promote her new book, Herod and Mary: The True Story of the Tyrant King and the Mother of the Risen Savior.

“Our dear friend, Kathie Lee Gifford, is here. She worked in this beautiful building with me for 11 years,” Hoda, 59, told viewers during the episode.

“And ever since then people always ask me, ‘What’s Kath doing? What’s Kath doing?’” the NBC personality continued.

Kathie Lee then chimed in with a response that many have since praised her for.

“Who cares! She’s getting old,” she said. “And you know what, so are all of you — at the exact same pace; one second at a time.”

“So don’t talk about how old I look!” the Baxters actress concluded.

Weeks ahead of her 71st birthday next month, Kathie Lee admitted that she never expected to have such a booming career in show business.

“I never set out to be famous,” the singer-songwriter, who welcomed kids Cassidy and Cody Gifford with late husband Frank Gifford, told TODAY.com. “My daddy used to say to me when I was growing up, ‘Honey, find something you’d love to do and then figure out a way to get paid for it.’ And for me, coming into a studio, then sitting down and just talking and being authentic was not work, especially if it was with Regis or Hoda.”

Kathie Lee echoed a similar sentiment about fame when chatting with Closer earlier this month.

“Yeah, but not for the better,” the Live With Regis and Kathie Lee alum said. “I never wanted to be famous. I was never the prettiest girl who tried out for a job. I was never the smartest. I wasn’t the best actress. I was never the best singer. I was never, ever, the best, but I worked the hardest, quite frankly. I worked my tush off, and I was always kind to everybody.”

After waving goodbye to Today in April 2019, Kathie Lee has experienced so many more rewarding events in her life, including becoming a grandmother to her three precious grandchildren: Frankie, Ford and Finn.

“Truly what makes me so happy is watching my children. Cody and Cassidy are both so much in love with their spouses,” Kathie Lee gushed. “They are such unbelievable parents. To watch them love each other and the babies, it just brings me such joy.”

As for what she’s most grateful for, Kathie Lee pointed to her supporters for always being in her corner.

“There’s not a day in my life where I don’t go somewhere and five people will come up and say, ‘I’ve watched you my whole life,” she said. “Thank you so much.’ That brings me joy. What matters in life is the people you’ve touched and the people you’ve changed.”