Kathie Lee Gifford made a rare appearance on Today to give fans a major update on her health after a recent incident at home.

The Live alum virtually joined Hoda Kotb on the show to talk about how she was recovering from a broken pelvis on Tuesday, August 13. After undergoing hip surgery, Kathie Lee, 70, took a tumble at home and was hospitalized with a cracked pelvis in two places.

“I was running down the stairs here at my home in Tennessee because my friend was locked out of my back door and it was 100 degrees outside and I live in a four-story brownstone,” she explained. “So I just went too fast, in stupid shoes, and I went tumbling.”

“I was off painkillers, I was off all that stuff and I called my doctor and I said, ‘Shouldn’t I be in a lot of pain?’ And he goes, ‘Yes you should, it’s not even been two weeks.’ So he said, ‘Come in, I’ll give you another X-ray,’” she explained.

Kathie Lee went on to say that “hundreds of thousands of people have been praying” for her amid her recovery.

“He goes, ‘Yeah, you’re completely healed, you are cured.’ And he’s an incredible man of God but he doesn’t see that very often. He said, ‘You are healed, it is a miracle and now you can have one glass of wine if you want,'” she told the Today crew.

Kathie Lee went on to say that her pain has subsided and she’s thankful for all of those who have been wishing her well during her recovery.

“Anyway, I have been in no pain now and when that happens to you, you have to give credit and glory … credit to all the prayers, and when I think about the people that have reached out to me and said, ‘Kathie, have a speedy recovery, we’re praying for a speedy recovery,’ that’s about as speedy as you get!’” the singer-songwriter said.

“So, if people are out there looking for hope, waiting for their miracles, keep waiting guys, God hears your prayers and he knows what you’re going through,” she added. “I’m deeply grateful and I’m still praying for all the friends and loved ones in my life that have not received their healing yet.”

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

While Kathie Lee is no longer a broadcaster, fans love seeing her pop up on daytime television every now and again to give updates on her life amid all of her other projects. Over the years, she’s always maintained a close relationship with Hoda, with whom she sat at the anchor desk for more than a decade on Today.

“Hoda really looks up to Kathie Lee and thinks she’s living the dream life in Nashville, writing books and working on her music, and any advice she can glean from her is much appreciated,” an insider told Closer on Tuesday.

The source said that Kathie Lee was even looking to help Hoda in the romance department, as she is searching for Mr. Right following her breakup from ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman in January 2022.

Kathie Lee “could hook Hoda up with a lot of nice men,” the source said, adding, “Nashville is teeming with them. Kathie Lee feels very strongly that she knows what’s best for her friend, and she’ll get no arguments from Hoda.”