Kathie Lee Gifford shared a health update after she was hospitalized for a fractured pelvis.

“Beyond happy to be home with my precious little guys,” Kathie Lee, 71, wrote alongside a photo with one of her grandsons on Friday, September 27. “Want to thank all of you again, who prayed for me so much when I was in the hospital. Now I’m running around like a teenager healed by the grace of God and the prayers of faithful friends. Thank you so much shalom shalom.”

The Today alum is a grandmother to grandkids Frankie and Ford, born to son Cody Gifford and his wife, Erika Gifford, and grandson Finn, born to daughter Cassidy Gifford and her husband, Ben Wierda.

Kathie Lee first revealed she had undergone hip replacement surgery in July.

“My doctor finished the surgery, came in to tell me it went beautifully, and then he said, ‘Kathie, how have you been existing all this time? [You had] some of the worst hips I’ve ever seen,’” she said during a July 17 appearance on Today.

However, she admitted that recovery was not as “easy” as she thought it would be.

“I walked, I climbed, I walked, and my doctor said, ‘Kathie, no. You have got to realize that this is serious,’” the singer-songwriter told People in an interview published on July 16. “And I was off my walker in two days. I was off all my medications in three days, and then I did too much. I just did too much because that’s who I am.”

A few weeks later, Kathie Lee revealed that she was hospitalized again after taking a fall at home and fracturing her pelvis in two places. She was signing copies of her latest book, Herod and Mary: The True Story of the Tyrant King and the Mother of the Risen Savior, and “weakened” her body when she moved stacks of books by herself at signings.

Back at her Nashville home, she went to answer the door to let one of her friends in and ended up taking a tumble, leading to her hospitalization.

“It didn’t take much, because I was weak in that spot,” she explained. “And the next thing you know, I am back in the hospital with a fractured pelvis, the front and the back. That’s more painful than anything I went through with the hip. The pelvis is unbelievably painful. But anyway, here I am.”

She joined Today on August 13 to give another update on how she was doing after the fall, revealing that her pain had subsided.

“I have been in no pain now and when that happens to you, you have to give credit and glory … credit to all the prayers, and when I think about the people that have reached out to me and said, ‘Kathie, have a speedy recovery, we’re praying for a speedy recovery,’ that’s about as speedy as you get!’” she said.

“So, if people are out there looking for hope, waiting for their miracles, keep waiting guys, God hears your prayers and he knows what you’re going through,” the grandmother of three added. “I’m deeply grateful and I’m still praying for all the friends and loved ones in my life that have not received their healing yet.”