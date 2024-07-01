Kathie Lee Gifford Recalls Memory With Regis Philbin on Live

Kathie Lee Gifford shared a throwback photo from a day to remember with late cohost Regis Philbin.

“An unforgettable day with the fabulous Spice Girls and Regis! Spice up your life, indeed! ✨ #TBT,” Kathie Lee, 70, captioned a June 28 Instagram post of her and Regis with the Spice Girls.

In the picture, Regis crossed his arms over his chest as he stood with the group’s members, Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Victoria Beckham. Kathie Lee playfully made a face as she stood by his side in a short black dress.

The band’s appearance came in 1997, when the girl group had their breakthrough as “Wannabe” was released in the U.S. They were just some of the many memorable stars to make an appearance on Live With Regis and Kathie Lee during its run on-air.

Kathie Lee left the talk show in 2000 to join the Today family, as Kelly Ripa went on to replace her on Live. Regis marked his final episode of Live in 2011, with Kathie Lee returning to the show for a guest appearance to bid him farewell. Regis died on July 24, 2020, at age 88, one month shy of his 89th birthday.

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” his family said in a statement at the time. “His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Greenwich Film Festival 2015

Kathie Lee remembered her final visit with her former costar and his wife, Joy Philbin, before his death.

“They came over about two weeks ago,” she said during a Today appearance. “I saw Reg get out of the car with Joy and I sensed much more fragility than I had seen in him since the last time in January out in Los Angeles.”

The trio spent time together on Kathie Lee’s porch where they “laughed [themselves] sick.”

“We became dear friends through the years since then. Always, always getting together every chance we could and just picking up right where we left off. We just had the best time,” the singer-songwriter shared. “After they left I thought to myself, ‘Lord is that the last time I am going to see my friend?’ Because he was failing. I could tell.”

After leaving Today in 2019, Kathie Lee moved to Nashville full time. However, she decided to travel back to the East Coast in Regis’ final hours.

“Something told me the other day when I was in Tennessee, ‘Get on a plane and go home.’ I didn’t know why but I’ve learned to listen to that voice,” she said. “I got on a plane, came home and immediately heard the news about Regis.”