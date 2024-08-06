Following her recent hospitalization, Kathie Lee Gifford shared a glimpse of her recovery in her Nashville, Tennessee, home.

In late July, Kathie Lee, 70, revealed that she had suffered a fractured pelvis after falling at home while recovering from hip surgery. On Monday, August 5, the Today alum posted three photos while spending time in her house and reading her new book, Herod and Mary: The True Story of the Tyrant King and the Mother of the Risen Savior.

“Hi everyone! While I am home recovering, (thank you all for your kind and beautiful prayers) I have a really great thriller that I just can’t get enough of called Herod and Mary, Ancient Evil/Living Hope – check it out at the link in my bio!” she captioned the post.

Courtesy of Kathie Lee Gifford/Instagram

In a previous post, Kathie Lee revealed that her grandkids have been cheering her up while she takes time to get better from her injuries. She posted a photo of her eldest grandson, Frankie, sitting inside of a basket with stuffed animals.

“So grateful to my beautiful daughter-in-love, Erika, who sent me Frankie in a basket to cheer me up! And it arrived on my precious daughter, Cassidy’s birthday.! I am truly blessed,” Kathie Lee captioned the adorable photo over the weekend.

Frankie was born to Kathie Lee’s son, Cody Gifford, and his wife, Erika Gifford, in May 2022. The pair are also parents to son Ford in November 2023. Kathie Lee is also a grandmother to grandson Finn, born to her daughter, Cassidy Gifford and her husband, Ben Wierda, in June 2023.

“It’s summer for everybody but me,” she told People of how she is spending her days in recovery at home. “But it’s OK. I’m going to get out to my little farm one of these days and stick my feet in my salt pool. The Lord is telling me it’s time to slow down. I’ve been running my whole life. The Lord is telling me, ‘You’ve planted a gazillion roses. Try smelling them.’ ”

Kathie Lee bought a home in Nashville in 2019 after leaving Today, which she hosted with Hoda Kotb for 11 years. She has loved living in Music City, focusing on her other passions, including singing, songwriting and acting, while stepping away from the broadcasting world.

​​”I loved doing the show with Hoda,” Kathie Lee told Fox News in August 2022. “But those were never my dream jobs. My dream job is what I’m doing now. Writing music and writing movies and writing and directing in beautiful places.”

Courtesy of Kathie Lee Gifford/Instagram

Prior to revealing her hospitalization, Kathie Lee did stop by the Today studio to catch up with Hoda in July. She admitted that the entertainment industry has changed a lot since her days as a full time anchor.

“I don’t know that I could do it anymore in today’s world. It’s just so mean spirited,” shared. “And you can’t say anything that’s really on your mind ’cause you’re gonna offend somebody — and I’ve really never cared about that. I’ve never meant to offend.”