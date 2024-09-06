Kathie Lee Gifford 'Determined not to Wallow' Post Breakup (EXCLUSIVE)

Kathie Lee Gifford has made a remarkable recovery following her crippling pelvis injury, as shown by her healthy appearance on the red carpet – and a source exclusively tells Closer she’s throwing herself back into the dating scene, too!

“She’s still got plenty of physical therapy ahead of her, but she can walk again without help and that was enough for her to get back out there and start living again,” the source says.

The former cohost of Today, 70, suffered a fall while recovering from a hip replacement in July. She said she took a nasty pitch down the stairs of her four-story house while in a vulnerable recovery period, fracturing her pelvis and requiring a week in the hospital plus additional bed rest and physical therapy.

On the way down the stairs to answer the door, she explained, “I went too fast, in stupid shoes and I went tumbling.”

A hip replacement is considered major surgery, but Kathie Lee told People in July the fall itself was “more painful than anything I went through with the hip.”

“She’s a very social person, she can’t stand being cooped up in bed so while plenty of people might still be taking it easy in her situation, she’s just not happy at home,” the source says.

“She’s not taking her recovery for granted, she’s still following her doctor’s orders and not overdoing it, but she really needed to snap out of her rut.”

“Being stuck in the house was that much harder because she’s still dealing with some heartache after getting dumped earlier this year,” the source explains.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

In April, the singer-songwriter told People she and her man, Richard Spitz, had split.

“I was in a relationship for several years that just ended recently,” she explained. “And you know, it’s always hard because when you love someone, you love someone deeply. It’s something you miss when it doesn’t last.”

Kathie Lee was previously married to composer Paul Johnson from 1976 to 1983. She was then married to former NFL star Frank Gifford from 1986 until his death in 2015. They shared son Cody, 34, and daughter Cassidy, 31.

The source continues: “It’s no secret it hit her pretty hard when Richard broke things off because she was looking at him as marriage material.”

“But she’s determined not to wallow anymore and has picked herself up, dusted herself off, and she’s now saying she’s ready to date again. She may even team up with her good friend Hoda.” the source adds, referencing Kathie’s former Today cohost, Hoda Kotb.

“Hoda has been calling her every day and planning a visit to Nashville soon,” a source previously told Closer. “Kathie Lee is in a difficult place emotionally right now after getting dumped, but is receiving love and support from those around her.”

Kathie has reevaluated her priorities following her accident and split from her ex, saying, “My new mantra was going to be my joy is non-negotiable.”

“I’ll negotiate time. I’ll negotiate money with you. But my joy, I can’t.”