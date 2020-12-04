You can often catch Katherine Heigl on the set of a hit movie or TV show, but she prefers being surrounded by husband Josh Kelley and their three kids. Even though the 27 Dresses alum struggles with some aspects of motherhood like typical parents, she loves learning new things about children.

“There’s this thing where, as a new mother, you’re just constantly going, ‘Am I doing this right?’” Katherine once shared with InStyle, noting she hasn’t been the same since welcomed her adopted daughters, Naleigh and Adalaide, and gave birth to her youngest son, Joshua.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum revealed she’s more fearful since becoming a mom. Because she experienced the tragic loss of her teenage brother, who died of injuries from a car accident when she was 8, Katherine finds herself worrying about Naleigh, Adalaide, and Joshua all the time.

“When I first became a mother, the idea of loving my children the way I did terrified me. Because it could be all taken away,” she candidly explained during an appearance on Today in 2018. “I have witnessed the worst thing that can happen to a parent happen to my parents. And I think that it definitely affects how you feel and what you think and what your core beliefs are about life and parenting and love.”

Instagram/KatherineHeigl

She may be a concerned parent, but Katherine can’t help how much she adores her beautiful babies. Not only did the Ugly Truth star yearn to experience motherhood for years, but she always knew she wanted to adopt one day.

“I don’t know why I felt like it was so important for me to do it before we had biological children, but I felt like I had been waiting and dreaming about Naleigh for a long time,” she sweetly shared with InStyle. The Emmy Award winner felt so strongly about adoption, she said she “had spoken to [Josh] about it” before they got engaged in June 2006.

“I wanted to make sure we were on the same page,” explained Katherine, who walked down the aisle with the “Amazing” singer in 2007. “Not everybody feels the way I do about adoption.” Fortunately, Josh did!

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about the couple’s kids, Naleigh, Adalaide, and Joshua.