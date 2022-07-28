Actress Katherine Heigl has played a fashionista in several films and her real life is no different! The Grey’s Anatomy alum always dazzles in fabulous swimsuits during her family trips to the beach. Her bikini photos are full of colorful moments and stylish silhouettes.

Katherine and her husband, Josh Kelley, are all for sharing glimpses of their vacations on social media. In April 2019, the blonde bombshell posted a video while lounging on the beach in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Golden Globe nominee sported a polka dot bikini in the clip as she took a break from filming I Saw a Man with Yellow Eyes.

“It’s pretty spectacular here,” she said in the video. “I got to say, coming from Utah, where it’s still wind and snow and cold, it feels awesome.”

Katherine and Josh listed their gorgeous Utah home on the market in January 2021. The couple spent time with their three children, Naleigh, Adalaide and Joshua, at the house amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The 27 Dresses actress gushed about living a quieter life away from Hollywood in an August 2014 interview with Good Housekeeping.

“Utah is spectacularly beautiful, the people are wonderful and kind, it’s an easy commute from L.A. — and there’s no traffic!” she said at the time.

While it’s clear the Emmy winner has loved living in Utah, she also enjoys visiting places with warmer weather. In February 2018, Katherine shared side-by-side photos of her body in a bikini before and after giving birth to her son.

“I have a beach vacation coming up, a new job I start filming in April and my deep desire to feel fit, strong and sexy propelling me forward the last two months to finally lose the last of my baby weight and do a deep dive search for the ab muscles I knew were buried,” she wrote alongside the photos.

She enjoyed a vacation in Mexico the following month with her husband. The trip marked their first vacation in two years. To celebrate the occasion, the mom of three posted several sultry swimsuit snaps from their trip that left fans eager to see more of her beach looks.

Keep scrolling to see Katherine’s gorgeous bikini photos.