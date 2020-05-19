Smash star Katharine McPhee loves the bond her husband, David Foster, has with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The actress opened up about their strong connection in a new interview.

“My husband has a really, really beautiful relationship with Harry,” Katharine, 36, told Access Hollywood on Monday, May 18. “They’re so cute, they’re like father and son. We just stay in touch with them.”

Shutterstock

Katharine has been following Meghan’s journey since she crossed paths with the former Duchess of Sussex in her childhood years. “She went to a school called Immaculate Heart, as did I,” the Teen Choice Awards nominee recalled. “She went there for middle school and high school, and I went there just for middle school. My sister was in her class, my sister was in middle school with her, and I was in middle school when she was in high school, so I did a couple [of] shows with her.”

In January 2019, Katharine shared a throwback pic of her and Meghan holding what seemed to be bouquets. “Meghan and I did musicals together as kids,” the House Bunny star wrote next to the Instagram photo. “She grew up to be the Duchess of Sussex and I grew up to star on the West End, so same life if you ask me.”

These two ladies definitely made it far in Hollywood. All eyes were especially on Meghan when she took a step back from her royal duties in March and moved her family to Canada and then Los Angeles. The former actress is now shacked up at Tyler Perry’s $18 million mansion with her hubby and 12-month-old son, Archie, an insider told Closer Weekly.

However, after so many life changes, Katharine just hopes Meghan’s family “ends up somewhere where they feel like they can really just settle down.”

After all, the most important thing to Meghan right now is to give her son a normal upbringing and her mom, Doria Ragland, believes Los Angeles is the perfect place to do that. Archie “will be able to grow up having the freedom to make his own decisions in life,” an insider told Closer on April 24.

No matter what Meghan does, she’ll always have the support of her family and friends!