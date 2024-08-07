Kate Winslet’s resume speaks for itself, but there’s one role she is perhaps best known for playing — Rose Dewitt Bukater in James Cameron’s Titanic. She and costar Leonardo DiCaprio struck up a lasting friendship on set, but she admitted she once made him cry years later.

During a Tuesday, August 6, interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Kate, 48, explained that she had a dream when she was filming 2008’s Revolutionary Road with Leo, 49. In the dream, she handed him a paperweight that said, “Wherever you go, I will go too.” Afterward, he gave her a ring with the same phrase engraved in it in the dream.

The whole thing made the Regime actress rather emotional, and she decided to tell Leo about the dream.

“I told him the dream and he cried,” she told the outlet. “Let’s say he was very moved. And at the end of the shoot, we’d gone and done it for each other.”

The longtime pals decided to actually get the engravings done to have something to remember the moment by.

“We’ve known each other a long time! I’ve known Leo longer than I’ve known my children and my husband!” she said.

In the past, Kate admitted that becoming a megastar from Titanic with Leo definitely had a couple of drawbacks.

“[Young women now] know how to use their voice,” she said. “I felt like [in the aftermath of Titanic] I had to look a certain way, or be a certain thing, and because media intrusion was so significant at that time, my life was quite unpleasant.”

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Kate has been married to Edward Abel Smith since 2012. They welcomed son Bear Blaze in 2013. She also shares daughter Mia Threapleton with ex-husband Jim Threapleton and son Joe Mendes with ex-husband Sam Mendes.

Earlier this year, the mom of three opened up about working with her two eldest children on the series I Am Ruth. The program was completely improvised.

“Luckily, they’re good,” Kate told Porter of working with her kids. “It felt normal [to act alongside them]. These are kids who have been testing [me] on [my] lines pretty much since they could read. They’ve seen me terrified beforehand. They’ve gone through it with me.”

Kate felt strongly about the project, in which she portrayed a mother who grew worrisome over her daughter’s social media use.

“I wanted to cover areas of motherhood and being a mother that can sometimes be incredibly challenging and lonely,” she told Vogue of working on the series. “I’ve always thought quite passionately about the damaging impact of social media on young people, and I think at the moment it’s no secret that it could not be any worse than it probably is right now. Mia shares those feelings, too.”

While Kate and Mia do not often use social media, they drew from the real life experiences of their friends and those close to them.

“There’s that scene when Ruth sits on the bed, and she says … ‘I don’t look forward to anything.’ That is literally a conversation that I had with a very close friend a couple of years ago,” she added.