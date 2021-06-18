There’s the old saying that people wear their hearts on their sleeves. For Duchess Kate (née Middleton) she wears hers around her neck! The Duchess of Cambridge has amassed a jewelry collection of pendants and charms, which show tributes to her precious children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate, 39, wore a gold necklace with a pendant showing the initials “G,” “C” and “L,” in a June 17, 2021, video announcing the Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood. The item is jewelry designer Daniella Draper’s Gold Midnight Moon necklace, which features three stars, one for each of the Duchess’ children.

The loving mom customized the piece, which is available for $1,400 on the brand’s website. It has proved to be an item Kate treasures for her public appearances involving her Early Years project. She wore it over a black turtleneck during a January 22, 2020, stop in Cardiff, Wales, where Kate launched her ambitious “5 big questions on the under 5s” survey.

In addition to her precious pendant, the Duchess wore another personalized Daniella Draper design during her visit to Scotland with husband Prince William in May 2021. Kate donned a $495 gold chain-link “Alphabet necklace” with separate charms hanging from it, featuring the letters “G,” “C” and “L,” for George, 7, Charlotte, 6, and Louis, 3.

She debuted the new addition to her jewelry collection while visiting Starbank Park in Edinburgh to show off her love of gardening. Kate paired it with a green pantsuit and a matching green and white polka-dotted blouse. She later changed into a sporty white Ralph Lauren V-neck cricket sweater to her next event of the day, but continued to wear the beautiful necklace.

Kate has an item that is a similar take on the Alphabet necklace. At a September 2020 appearance at south west London’s Battersea Park, she debuted a delicate gold chain from All The Falling Stars that featured separate round, engraved charms that included the first initial of each of her children’s names.

She paired it with a white knit T-shirt as she met with fellow parents to discuss how their families were supporting each other amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After spending the spring and most of summer 2020 at the family’s country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, it was great to see Kate doing public appearances again … if only to get a glimpse of her latest fashion and accessories! And the sweet tribute necklace to her kids didn’t disappoint!

