They may spend most of their time at school and on royal outings with mom Duchess Kate (née Middleton) and dad Prince William, but, during their time off, you can usually find Prince George and Princess Charlotte playing outside. In fact, a royal insider told Closer Weekly the couple’s eldest children are already developing a love for their mom’s favorite sport, tennis.

“Kate’s always been a keen tennis player — she grew up playing with [sister] Pippa [Middleton] and loves going to Wimbledon, but wants to improve her game, which is why she’s taking lessons,” the source close to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 37, exclusively shared with Closer.

Not only does Kate want to brush up on her athletic skills, but the royal insider also revealed George, 6, and Charlotte, 4, are already following in her footsteps! “This year, George started having tennis lessons too, and loves the sport. He’s asked for a new tennis racket for Christmas,” the source shared. “Charlotte will start tennis lessons next year, and has already been practicing hitting balls with Kate.”

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

In order to play tennis without being bombarded my paparazzi and royal admirers, the family of five typically hangs out at The Hurlingham Club in Fulham in London. “It’s private members-only, so they can enjoy family time without getting harassed,” the insider explained. “It’s set on beautiful grounds and is the perfect place for George to learn.”

The source added that George and Charlotte — who are the big siblings of Kate and William’s youngest child, 1-year-old Prince Louis — especially love spending time with their mom and dad at the lavish London country club. “The eldest two are obsessed with the Adventure Play Zone at the club — they have a blast on the zip wire,” the source dished. “Kate has to practically drag them off.” LOL!

Shutterstock

The doting mom first gave wind of George’s love for tennis when she was overheard chatting with friends while attending day two of the 2019 Wimbledon Tennis Championships this past July. According to the tennis tournament’s recap show, Wimbledon Morning Coffee, TV hosts said Kate reportedly gushed over George’s love of the sport.

During her sporty outing, Kate apparently revealed her little man not only admires tennis player Roger Federer, but that he’s even played a set with him once before! While sitting with British tennis player Katie Boulter and retired British star athlete Anne Keothavong, Kate reportedly marveled over George’s incredible opportunity to play with his favorite tennis champ.

George is destined to be the King of England one day but, who knows, maybe he’ll become a professional tennis superstar!

