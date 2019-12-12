It’s a known fact that Duchess Kate looks great in anything that she wears — whether its jeans and a pair of sneakers or a very stunning ballgown. So we weren’t surprised when, on Wednesday, December 12, she blew us away yet again when she attended a reception party for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 37, looked amazing in a strapless black dress that gently graced the floor every time she moved. However, the best part about her ensemble was the Lovers Knot tiara atop her head. The royal crown used to be worn by Prince William‘s mom, Princess Diana. It was said to be the late royal’s favorite headpiece because she sported it many times before her tragic death in 1997.

After Diana died, the tiara was placed back into Queen Elizabeth’s royal vault. It sat there until Kate decided to wear it in 2015 when she attended a special reception party at the palace. Although the item currently belongs to the 93-year-old monarch, Elizabeth doesn’t mind lending it to her granddaughter-in-law when she throws a big party.

Earlier this year, Kate wore the headpiece when the queen held her state banquet at Buckingham Palace. At the time, President Donald Trump was visiting the royal family in London, so it’s possible Kate wanted to look her best for the meet-and-greet. But after the palace closes it’s doors to their guests and it’s time to go home, the Duchess of Cambridge is a fan of just slipping into something comfy when its just her, her husband and her kids — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 — around.

In fact, she couldn’t wait for the holidays to begin this year! “It’s not just their kids who are counting down the days until Christmas,” an insider recently shared to Closer Weekly. “After a stressful few weeks, William and Kate are really looking forward to having some quality family time.”

They deserve it! This year, Kate and William, also 37, did a lot of good when they went to Pakistan for their royal tour. They learned a lot about the culture there and how they can help the country grow into something much more better.

Scroll below to see pics of Kate wearing the Lovers Knot tiara!