When Duchess Kate‘s 38th birthday came around on Wednesday, January 8, Kensington Palace released a brand new portrait. And even amid drama, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan commented on it!

“Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Cambridge today! 🎂❤️,” they wrote in the comments. The couple used their joint Instagram account Sussex Royal to write their sweet note just one day after they announced they’ll be “stepping away” from their royal duties.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” Harry, 34, and Meghan, 38, said. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment,” they continued. “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

Since their announcement, Duchess Kate and Prince William haven’t shared their opinions about Harry and Meghan’s decision. However, Queen Elizabeth has!

“Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” the queen said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace. “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

With this new change in the royal family, Harry and Meghan feel it’s finally time they move to Canada. “The Queen had an inkling that Harry and Meghan wanted to move to Canada,” an insider recently shared with Closer Weekly following the bombshell news. “Harry did mention it to her but nothing was confirmed. The couple released the statement before having a full-on, sit-down discussion with the queen about their future.”

We hope everything works out for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. If anything’s for certain, it’s Harry and Meghan can always rely on Kate and William for support!