Kate Middleton gave a rare update on her cancer treatment while announcing she is preparing to step back into her royal duties three months after announcing her diagnosis.

“I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times,” the Princess of Wales, 42, captioned her Friday, June 14, Instagram post. “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

The mother of 3 continued, “My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

Kate revealed that she will be in attendance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade on Saturday, June 15, her first public appearance since her diagnosis.

“[I] hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet,” she added.

The princess went on to thank you supporters for their “continued understanding.”

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal,” she concluded.

The royal family was the subject of ongoing rumors after Kate underwent a planned surgical operation on her abdomen in January. Despite a “successful” surgery, royal watchers were quick to notice her delayed return to the public eye, causing theories of her disappearance to spread.

Putting those rumors to rest, Kate shared an update on her health on March 22, when she revealed she was diagnosed with cancer during her procedure.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and [Prince William] and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time,” she said at the time. “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”