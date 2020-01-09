Even though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shook up the royal family recently, Kate Middleton wasn’t going to let that stop her from celebrating her birthday as best as she can, as she was spotted out and about on her special day.

The now 38-year-old was seen pulling up into Kensington Palace on Thursday, January 9 — and while she wasn’t all smiles, she at least got to spend it with her family, including her three kids — Prince George, 6; Princess Charlotte, 4; and Prince Louis, 1.

“George, 6, Charlotte, 4, and Louis, 1, are creating a new ‘kids’ vegetable garden at Anmer for their mom’s birthday — as a gift, with the help of [Prince] William, of course,” a source exclusively told Closer Weekly. “The children have already chosen their own seeds and plants.”

“They’ve also picked out their favorite photographs and put together a collage, which they’ll give to Kate on her birthday,” the insider continued. “While this has become somewhat of a family tradition, it’ll be slightly different this year — it contains photos which George and Charlotte have taken themselves!” William has also gone all out to make his longtime wife very happy.

“William has splashed out on [Kate],” the source revealed. “He wants to make this birthday super special and is surprising her with a pair of diamond earrings and a matching necklace.”

“[She’s] all about ‘it’s the thought that counts’ and loves seeing her kids being creative,” the insider explained. All of this hopefully helped the Duchess of Cambridge have a good birthday amid news of Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, making a big decision.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the royal couple announced via Instagram. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.” the pair continued. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

We just hope that Kate has the best birthday even with all the chaos!