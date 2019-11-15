What a superstar. Kate Middleton enjoys sharing little tidbits about her children, and she recently revealed what her only daughter Princess Charlotte‘s favorite hairstyle is!

“My little girl Charlotte loves plaits, but her hair’s only this long so we have to do them at the top,” the 37-year-old told a young child while visiting patients at The Nook on Friday, November 15, according to the DailyMail’s Rebecca English. The hairstyle involves a single length of hair made up of three or more interlaced strands.

Shutterstock

The Duchess of Cambridge shares Charlotte, 4, and two boys — Prince George, 6, and Prince Louis, 18 months — with her husband, Prince William. This isn’t the first time that we have learned a tad about Charlotte — who recently joined her big brother at Thomas’ Battersea, an upscale elementary school. “She has a strong personality and is the kind of little girl who knows what she wants and doesn’t let anything get in her way,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “Charlotte is outgoing and oozes confidence. … Standing in front of hundreds of paparazzi doesn’t faze her in the slightest. She actually enjoys being in the spotlight!”

Charlotte also has a lot of passions in her life so far. “She loves dancing and is already talking about wanting the lead in the school’s Christmas play,” a friend of the royals told Closer.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

However, while the young royal is independent like her mom, George is still doing his part to keep an eye on his little sister. “George is over the moon that Charlotte is attending his school,” the pal revealed. “Despite their different personalities, they are very close. George is extremely proud of Charlotte and loves to show her off.”

“Charlotte has met a lot of George’s friends,” the friend added. “He is such a protective older brother that Kate knows he’ll keep an eye on Charlotte.” So great to hear!

It is always fantastic to learn a bit about Charlotte — we know that William and Kate are extremely proud of all of their kids!