Everything about the royal family seems so prim and proper — including the Christmas trees at Kensington Palace! After Duchess Kate (née Middleton) paid a visit to the Peterley Manor Farm on December 4, the farm’s owner, Roger Brill, revealed Christmas secrets the royal beauty shared as she enjoyed her outing on Wednesday afternoon.

“She was asking about the trees which drop their needles and those that don’t, and which ones smell nice!” Roger dished of the Duchess of Cambridge, according to People. “She said that they normally have the Nordmann fir inside [Kensington Palace] that doesn’t drop the needles.”

James Veysey/Shutterstock

The 37-year-old beauty — who visited the Christmas tree farm in London in part of her new role as the patron of Family Action — supposedly revealed that her and Prince William‘s three kids — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 — typically find their presents underneath a Nordmann fir tree on Christmas Day because they tend to leave less of a mess.

Although Kate tries to make Christmas at Kensington Palace as chaos-free as possible, the beloved royal had no problem getting her hands dirty as she met with some kids and families who support Family Action. During her outing at the farm, Kate was spotted holding up trees so the kiddos could get a good look.

“She was fantastic with the youngsters. She was in there moving them around and holding them up,” Roger said. “I will have to give her a job at the weekend, I think. She was a very good saleswoman!” Too cute!

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock