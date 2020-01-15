While Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are sorting out their royal drama with Queen Elizabeth, Duchess Kate and Prince William went to meet the people in Bradford, Yorkshire, on Wednesday, January 15.

As it’s the middle of winter there, Kate, 38, kept warm in a green Alexander McQueen coat she accessorized with her black handbag. William, 37, wore a signature navy blue suits with a red sweater underneath.

Once they arrived at city hall, they met with a lot of royal fans who were dying to get a picture with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The royal couple happily obliged and didn’t seem too concerned about Harry and Meghan’s drama back home.

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they wanted to take a step back from their royal duties, Queen Elizabeth, 93, had to call an emergency meeting and sort everything out.

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” the monarch said in a statement she released on Monday, January 13. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.” Hooray!

It wasn’t hard to see the queen had to some real deliberating on this one. She’s been looking so stressed out lately that William was getting “worried” about her.

“He’s worried about the Queen’s stress levels,” a royal insider recently told Closer Weekly. “While we all know Elizabeth is an incredibly strong woman who’s been through her fair share of royal scandals, she’s 93 years old. Prince Philip’s incredibly sick and [Prince] Andrew only stepped down a month ago over the Epstein scandal — and now this.”

But now that further talks on the matter have been had, it seems all is well.

Scroll below to see photos of Kate and William’s royal outing in Bradford!