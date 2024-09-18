Kate Middleton has declared she is done with chemotherapy — nearly nine months after abdominal surgery and her diagnosis — and now Britain’s future queen plans to return to royal duties.

Courtiers confide the Princess of Wales, 42, will need to ease back into public life in the coming weeks and months. But a palace source exclusively tells Closer devoted husband Prince William — heir to the throne and father of Kate’s three young children — is breathing a “hugely emotional” sigh of relief.

“This has been a long and difficult process for Kate and the whole family — but Kate’s been very brave. Never once did she complain,” the insider says. “She’s out of the woods at last and has been given the all-clear. She can get back to living her life and look forward to happier times. She will begin to carry out her royal responsibilities from home with her trusted associates there to help with the day-to-day organizing. She’s planning to make more public appearances soon, and everyone, including King Charles, is saying thank heaven!”

Sources predict Kate’s medical victory could be what saves the troubled monarchy after months of scarring scandals — including damaging tell-alls from royal renegades Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew‘s fall from grace over his friendship with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Kensington Palace didn’t disclose Kate’s specific ailment — but sources say she was blindsided by ovarian cancer at nearly the same time Charles was found to be suffering from a pancreatic malignancy.

While the popular princess seems to be in good health, 75-year-old Charles is still enduring his own cancer treatments — and sources believe the future of the royals lies with king-in-waiting William, 42, and his wife of 13 years.

According to the insider, the grateful couple is “counting their blessings.”

The source admits, “William tried to keep a stiff upper lip throughout her health ordeal, but people in his inner circle know how worried he was. There was always the fear he would lose Kate. Privately, there were times when he was close to tears. So, this news has been a welcome turnaround. They are clinging to the hope that her health will continue to improve.”

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate recently shared her positive update in an emotional video, which also featured William and their children — Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 — at Anmer Hall, the family’s country estate in Norfolk. The three-minute clip showed the vibrant princess surrounded by her loved ones as she admitted they “had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

While Kate confessed the “cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable,” she added the ordeal offered “a new perspective on everything.”

The straightforward beauty assured viewers “doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus,” adding the “path to healing and a full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.”

Since Kate’s shocking disease revelation in March, she’s made only two official appearances — at Trooping the Colour on June 15 and at Wimbledon on July 14. But she’s gamely vowed to make “more public engagements” as she’s able.

Sources tell Closer the respected royal is keen to attend Remembrance Day services in November to mark the sacrifices of the U.K.’s military veterans and plans are already underway for her annual holiday concert in December at Westminster Abbey.

“Public appearances aside, Kate and William are getting back to living their lives and spending quality time with the children,” insists the insider. “They’re enjoying the last days of summer at Anmer Hall, enjoying picnics by the pond, strolling in the incredible garden, watching the kids play. It’s a little too soon for active sports, but Kate is looking forward to hitting a few balls with William on their tennis court when she feels up to it.”

Meanwhile, the insider says, William won’t forgive the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for adding to their stress before Kate’s disturbing diagnosis.

The confidant shares, “Kate would like to see healing between the brothers. But that’s not something William is willing to discuss now — or in the near future!”